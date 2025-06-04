Allu Arjun Congratulates RCB After Historic IPL Title Win: We’ve Been Waiting for This…”

Actor Allu Arjun joined fans across the country in celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden Indian Premier League title win on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Taking to X handle, the actor shared a screenshot from the post-match celebration and wrote, “The wait is over. ‘Ee sala cup namde!’ At last. We’ve been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB.” RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the final to lift their first IPL trophy since the league began in 2008. The win marked the end of an 18-year wait and brought joy to millions of supporters, including celebrities and cricket fans worldwide.

