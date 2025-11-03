Amol Muzumdar Recreates Rohit Sharma’s Iconic Celebration After India Win Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team: India Women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar recreated Rohit Sharma’s famous celebration after India’s 52-run win over South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Following India’s maiden World Cup victory, Muzumdar planted the national flag on the ground — a gesture similar to Rohit Sharma’s act after India’s T20 World Cup win in Bridgetown in 2024.

'Jhanda gaad diya': India coach Amol Muzumdar recreates Rohit Sharma's epic celebration https://t.co/tIh6Cpc1gppic.twitter.com/wX7MkIqJ89 — Gags (@CatchOfThe40986) November 3, 2025

Speaking after the win, Muzumdar said he was overwhelmed by the team’s determination and spirit. “I’m speechless. Absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment. The hard work, the belief — they’ve made every Indian proud,” he said. He added that the team learned from its previous heartbreaks and turned them into motivation. “We never let early setbacks define us. We dominated most matches but just needed to finish better. Once we did that, there was no looking back,” he added.

Muzumdar credited the team’s improved fitness and fielding for their success, calling it proof of their evolution. “The energy in the field today showed how much they’ve grown. I couldn’t have asked for more,” he said. “It’s a watershed moment. The ripple effects will be felt for generations.” "That was something we talked about a lot in the dressing room. The energy in the field today showed how much they’ve grown. I couldn’t have asked for more,” Muzumdar said. “It’s a watershed moment. The ripple effects will be felt for generations," he added.

After South Africa opted to field, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start with a 104-run partnership. Shafali top scored with 87, while Deepti Sharma added 58 runs and later took five wickets to seal the victory. Richa Ghosh’s quick 34 helped India post 298 runs.

In reply, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a fighting century, but Deepti’s five-wicket haul and Shafali’s all-round show turned the match India’s way. South Africa were bowled out for 246, as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lifted the trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

With the win, India became only the fourth team to claim the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining Australia, England and New Zealand.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).