Anrich Nortje ruled out of second Test against West Indies

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was released from the squad after experiencing mild groin discomfort during the first Test.

Nortje, who featured in the first Test against West Indies, has been asked to rest as a precautionary measure following an assessment made by the South Africa medical team. Nortje picked 5/36 and 1/48 in the first game which the Proteas won by 87 runs.

The two-match series is a part of the World Test Championship but despite the victory in the first game, South Africa are out of contention for the Ultimate Test at the Oval on 7 June.

No replacement has been named for the fast bowler. Other pace options in the South Africa squad include Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

South Africa bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was also released from the squad due to family reasons. The first Test against West Indies at Centurion was his last in the role.

South Africa Test squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

South Africa will play West Indies in Johannesburg at the Wanderers in the second Test starting from March 8. The Proteas will then host the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series.

( With inputs from ANI )

