Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India

South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second and final Test against India.The 23-year-old fast bowler developed pelvic inflammation during the first Test in Centurion. The injury aggravated while bowling on the third day of the first Test. He picked up only one wicket in the first innings and bowled just five overs in the second as South Africa hammered the visitors by an innings and 32 runs.

Coetzee becomes the second South Africa player to get injured in the first Test against India, with captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of the New Year's Test with a hamstring injury. Zubayr Hamza has been called up as a batting replacement, with Stubbs also in the squad, but South Africa already have two other fast bowlers they can call on to play in Coetzee's place. Lungi Ngidi has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of the T20Is against but not selected for the first Test because he was deemed not to be match fit. He was seen training during the match. In Centurion, Coetzee was South Africa's most expensive bowler in both innings with the ball, and picked up just one wicket.

