Why Is Prithvi Shaw and Gerald Coetzee Not Playing Today’s DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match ?

Mumbai Indians pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of their IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals due to a stomach bug. Luke Wood will replace him in the XI. Coetzee had been a key bowler for MI, taking 12 wickets in eight matches so far. Notably, he picked up 4/34 against DC in their previous meeting, which Mumbai won by 29 runs.

Delhi Capitals also made one change, bringing in Kumar Kushagra in place of Prithvi Shaw. Rishabh Pant, the DC captain, confirmed the change at the toss. The 24-year-old Shaw has struggled this season, scoring only 185 runs in seven games. Youngster Kushagra, 19, will be making his IPL debut. Additionally, out-of-form Anrich Nortje has been replaced by Lizaad Williams.

Delhi Capitals, currently sixth in the standings with four wins from nine matches, will look to build on their narrow 4-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their last outing. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, languishing in ninth with just three wins in eight games, are desperate for a win after a crushing nine-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. He explained the decision, stating, "The ground is small. It's better to bat second on a smaller ground."

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(WK), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(C), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Delhi Capitals: ake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

