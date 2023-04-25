Arm-wrestling tournament, Pro Panja League to begin on July 28

New Delhi [India], April 25 : The wait for arm-wrestling fans is finally over as Asia's biggest arm-wrestling promotion, Pro Panja League, announces the dates for the highly anticipated first season. Starting 28th July 2023 to 13th August 2023, the 17-day sporting event will feature 180 arm wrestlers, divided into six teams and the adrenaline-pumping action will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.

Pro Panja League, the brainchild of Bollywood actors and producers Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangi, will feature categories for Men, Women and Specially abled arm wrestlers. The arm-wrestlers competing in the first season have been selected after qualifying at an intense Ranking Tournament that was held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh in July last year.

Expressing his delight, Pro Panja League Co-Owner Parvin Dabas said, "The feedback to our partnership with Sony Sports Network has been stupendous. Arm Wrestling and Combat Sports fans are going to be treated to some prime-time arm-wrestling action for the first time on Sony Sports Network in July and August which have traditionally been very strong months for the Pro Panja League. We cannot wait to serve up some strong summer fare for the sports fans."

Originally launched in 2020 with a mega event at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, Pro Panja has become a massive craze among the fans on social media with two editions of Ranking Tournaments, multiple Mega Matches between Arm-Wrestling Champions, and several promotional events across the country. With events having taken place across Gwalior Fort, Gateway of India, Mumbai, and Majestic Pride Casino Boat in Goa, Pro Panja is also opening a doorway for Sports Tourism.

On the first season launch of Pro Panja League, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks, said, "We are glad to have the Pro Panja League onboard with us for its inaugural season. These are exciting times for fans of arm-wrestling across the country who will get to witness athletes putting on an exhibition of their physical strengths. Arm wrestling in India in a professional capacity has great potential and we aim to make it a household name in the world of sports."

For their tremendous work in the promotion of Arm Wrestling, Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangi have already received several accolades from India and across the globe, with the latter also recently being named the President of the Maharashtra Arm Wrestling Association and the former having received the Golden Medal from Dzeenbek Mukambetov which is the highest recognition from the World Arm Wrestling Federation.

