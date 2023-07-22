Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Rain delays start of play on Day 4

Manchester, July 22 The start of play on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium was delayed due to rain, here on Saturday.

"The update nobody wanted… We’re going to be heavily delayed at Old Trafford as the rain is still falling in Manchester," England Cricket said in a tweet.

It's been pelting down all morning in Old Trafford and Britain's Met Office has predicted high chances of precipitation throughout the day.

England were in a commanding position at the close of play on the third day on Friday. Australia were 113/4 in their second innings, trailing England by 162 runs after the hosts posted a colossal total of 592.

Notably, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said that he would welcome relentless rain, as it would tilt the odds in their favour, making it easier for them to secure a draw and retain the Ashes.

"I'd be very pleased. It's obviously forecast, and forecasts can change all the time (but) rain and light plays a big part in cricket and has done forever. So it'd be great to lose a few overs here and there and make our job a little easier of hanging in there. It's pretty obvious," said Hazlewood when he was asked about his thoughts on two days of relentless rain.

"Obviously we're a long way behind as you can see on the scoreboard, but we're just slowly spending the next two days trying to grab back a little bit of momentum. That (winning) is still the mindset I think of all the time when playing cricket," he added.

Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final Test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.

