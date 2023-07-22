Ashes 4th Test: Labuschagne's century gives hope to Australia, trail England by 61 runs (Day 4, tea) 

Manchester [UK], July 22 : Marnus Labuschagne's fighting century gave hope to Australia in the second session of Day four of the fourth Test match of the series in Manchester on Saturday.

At tea, the Aussies trailed by 61 runs, with the score board reading 214/5. Mitchell Marsh 31* and Cameron Green 3* were at the crease at the close of play in the second session.

With the opening session washed out because of a shower and a wet outfield, Australia resumed their innings post the lunch break at 113/4.

Looking increasingly assured and confident at the crease, Labuschagne raised his fifty with a couple off tearaway Mark Wood.

In the same over, a vicious bouncer from the speedster struck Labuschagne’s gloves as he attempted a pull shot but was beaten for pace.

However, the blow did little to stop him, and, if anything, deepened his resolve to soldier on.

Australia added 150 runs in 52.3 overs, with Labuschagne and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh holding the fort for the visitors.

Labuschagne brought up his century in the 63rd over, off Moeen Ali’s bowling. He took 161 balls to achieve his first three-figure mark since December.

After suffering early blows, Australia limped back into contention, riding on the enterprising partnership between Labuschagne and Marsh.

The Aussies reached 200 in the 64th over.

England turned to Joe Root's golden arm to bring an end to the partnership. The former England skipper induced an edge off Labuschagne's bat, which was pouched safely by Bairstow behind the stumps.

Labuschagne scored 111 off 173 balls.

Brief Scores: Australia 317 & 113-4 (Marnus Labuschagne 111, Mitchell Marsh 31*, Mark Wood 3-27) vs England 592 (Jonny Bairstow 99*, Harry Brook 61; Josh Hazlewood 5-126).

