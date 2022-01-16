Ashes: Australia's Scott Boland and Cameron Green revel in 4-0 win

Hobart, Jan 16 Australian cricketers Scott Boland and Cameron Green revealed their thoughts after the hosts' completed a 142-run romp against England to sign off from the Ashes series with a 4-0 scoreline. On Day Three of the pink-ball encounter at Blundstone Arena, England collapsed sensationally from 68/0 to 124 all out. Green took the first three wickets before Boland took three scalps as well to end Englands miserable tour of Australia.

"Super excited. So happy (to win the Ashes) and for me personally too. In Melbourne it was surreal. Every time I got to the boundary I had so much support. It's been great," said Boland in a post-match chat with the broadcasters after Australia lifted the urn and its replica trophy.

Boland, who made his Test debut at Melbourne, picked 18 wickets in three Ashes matches at an average of 9.55. Asked about changes in playing Tests and domestic matches, Boland remarked, "Debuting after 10 years of first-class cricket, all my teammates messaged me and congratulated me. The difference from first-class cricket is this is mentally draining a bit more post-game. So, the next few days I need to refresh."

He ended by not being sure of the celebration plans in the dressing room. "I am not sure (of the plans). I have never been in this situation before."

Green, playing his second Test series after debuting against India in the opening match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide in 2020, came into his all-round powers in the Ashes. With the bat, he scored 228 runs at an average of 32.57, including two half-centuries and took 13 wickets at an average of 15.76.

"Probably not in my wildest dreams I thought this could happen today. It is pretty special and I will look back when it starts to sink in, in the next couple of days. It was good fun out there, good to help the team out and so good to get the job done. It is always nice to spend some time in the middle and hopefully, it continues," said Green to the broadcasters.

He also showered praise on Pat Cummins's captaincy in the series. "You've watched Ashes cricket your whole life, you are overwhelmed initially, as you get to the back end, you get used to it. He's been unreal, he's so calm in the middle even when the openers were going well."

Green signed off by hinting the senior players in the side will lead the celebrations. "I might that leave that to a few of the older boys, let them do the mischief but will be good fun later on tonight."

