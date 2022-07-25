Ashton Agar returns to bowling, eyes India Test recall

Sydney, July 25 Australian spinner Ashton Agar has set his sights on a Test recall in India after returning to bowling following a frustrating side strain that derailed his tour of Sri Lanka.

Having watched the remaining four 50-over matches and the first Test from the sidelines, the 28-year-old eventually returned home to Perth before the second match in Galle when it was determined he wasn't going to recover in time to take part.

"It was unbelievable, it was paradise for spinners out there," said Agar of the conditions in Galle.

"But I've played long enough now, and I've been injured enough to know that you can't get too caught up in that stuff. Sitting there on the first day seeing the ball spin miles was a bit frustrating but after that I moved on pretty quickly and just focused on trying to get the side better … get my skills even better than what they were before and come back better next time. I think I would have been a pretty good chance (of being in the Test XI)," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Big spinning conditions like that, they're certainly in favour of left-arm orthodox spinners and seeing the pitch the way it was, who knows we might have even gone (with) three spinners."

And while he knows it would have been a great opportunity, Agar is content with the fact there is more subcontinent Tests coming up for Australia in India in February-March next year.

"I'd love to play a Test match over in India, I love watching cricket over there," said Agar at a press conference announcing the release of tickets for Australia's international summer of cricket.

"The games are over quickly but that's really exciting … and it just looks like a hell of a time to bowl.

"Ever since I was a kid, I've watched I reckon every Test series they've had over there because I've looked up to a lot of their players so to play one of them would be huge."

But before that is Australia's T20 World Cup title defence on home soil where Agar is hoping the bigger grounds compared to those in the UAE last year might result in him playing more of a role alongside first-choice spinner Adam Zampa.

"I know I'm valued in that side," he said.

"I love being a part of that setup in general, so we'll just see when it comes to selection time."

