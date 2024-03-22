IPL 2024: Mumbai Spinner Tanush Kotian Replaces Adam Zampa in Rajasthan Royals Squad

Mumbai spinner Tanush Kotian has been named as a replacement for Adam Zampa in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad for the IPL 2024 season. Kotian will join RR for his base price of 20 lakh rupees following his impressive performances in the recent Ranji Trophy.

The official statement read, "Tanush Kotian joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) in place of Adam Zampa for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024."

Kotian, a 25-year-old all-rounder, played a key role in Mumbai's victory in the 42nd Ranji Trophy. He scored over 500 runs, including a crucial 232-run partnership with Tushar Deshpande. He also emerged as Mumbai's second-highest run scorer with five half-centuries and a century, while taking 29 wickets at an average of 16.96, including a seven-wicket haul in the final against Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand batter Robin Minz has also been ruled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to injury, the Gujarat Titans announced. B.R. Sharath, a wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka, will replace Minz in the Titans' squad.

The statement on iplt20.com confirmed, "Gujarat Titans (GT) added B.R. Sharath to their squad as a replacement for the injured Robin Minz. B.R. Sharath, a wicketkeeper-batter, represents Karnataka in domestic cricket. He has played 28 T20s, 20 first-class matches, and 43 List-A games, scoring 328 runs in T20s. He joins GT for his base price of INR 20 lakh."

Minz, a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, had sparked a bidding war during the IPL auction in Dubai. The Titans secured him for 3.6 crore rupees, making him the first tribal cricketer to be picked in the IPL auction. However, he was involved in a motorcycle accident on March 2, sustaining minor injuries that ruled him out of the season.