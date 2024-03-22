IPL 2024: BR Sharath Replaces Robin Minz at Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have roped in Karnataka's wicketkeeper-batter BR Sharath as the replacement for Robin Minz as the Jharkhand player has been ruled out of IPL 2024.Minz was roped in by the former champions for INR 3.60 crore. He was the first tribal player picked in the history of the IPL auction.

Sharath has a fair amount of experience while playing for Karnataka in domestic cricket since his debut back in 2018. In 28 matches in first-class cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 328 runs at an average of 15.61 and a strike-rate of 118.84 with a top score of 50 to his name.