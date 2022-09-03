Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan register their biggest win by runs in T20I cricket

Pakistan cricket team registered their biggest victory by runs in T20I cricket on Friday.

The world number three team in T20Is accomplished this feat in their Group A clash against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan recorded a 155-run win to register their biggest T20I win in terms of runs. Pakistan had posted 193/2 in their first innings and bundled out Hong Kong for just 38 runs.

Their previously biggest win by runs came in April 2018, when they defeated West Indies by 143 runs. They had bundled them out for just 60 runs after giving them a target of 204 runs.

This is also the second-biggest margin of the win by runs in T20I cricket by a full-time ICC member. This record is held by Sri Lanka till this day, who had defeated Kenya by 172 runs in ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Back then, Sri Lanka had posted 260/6 on the board and bundled out Kenya for just 88 runs.

Coming to the match, with this victory, Pakistan has qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament, setting another blockbuster clash against India for Sunday.

Put to bat first by Hong Kong, Pakistan posted 193/2 in their 20 overs. After the fall of Azam (9) early in the innings, Mohammed Rizwan (78*) and Fakhar Zaman (53) rebuilt the innings with their half-centuries and a 116-run stand. Then, perfect finishing touches were delivered by Khushdil Shah (35*), who hit four sixes in the final over to guide Pakistanis to a 190-plus score.

Chasing 194, Hong Kong never looked like a threat.

Captain Nizakat Khan was the highest scorer with eight runs as his team was bundled out for a mere 38 runs, giving Pakistan a 155-run win.

Spinner Shadab Khan did the most damage to Hong Kong, taking 4/8 in 2.4 overs. Mohammad Nawaz also took 3/5 in two overs with his spin. Pacer Naseem Shah (2/7) and Shahnawaz Dahani (1/7) also delivered fine performances for Pakistan.

Mohammed Rizwan was named as 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 78*.

( With inputs from ANI )

