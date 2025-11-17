Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A Beat Afghanistan A by Eight Wickets (VIDEO)

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match: Bangladesh A secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025/26. Chasing a modest target of 79, Bangladesh reached the total in just 13.3 overs.

2️⃣ in 2️⃣ for the Tigers! A splendid bowling effort coupled with some handy knocks have powered Bangladesh 'A' to a thumping win against Afghanistan 'A' 🇧🇩#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025#BANvAFG#ACCpic.twitter.com/3DGB73yB2w — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 17, 2025

Afghanistan A batted first and were restricted to 78 for all out in 18.4 overs. Seamer Ripon Mondol took early wickets, finishing with three for 10. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan claimed three for seven in his four-over spell. Only captain Darwish Abdul Rasool offered resistance, scoring 27 off 28 balls. Qais Ahmad remained unbeaten on 12. Two lower-order batsmen were dismissed for golden ducks. Afghanistan’s run rate never accelerated and ended at 4.18.

Bangladesh A lost two early wickets in their chase. Habibur Rahman scored 10 and Jishan Alam 12, both dismissed by spinner Allah Ghazanfar, who finished with two for 10. At 24 for 2, Zawad Abrar and Mahidul Islam Ankon took charge. Their unbeaten 55-run partnership sealed the win. Zawad scored 24 off 22 balls and Ankon 27 off 30 balls. Extras contributed six runs.

Bangladesh A’s disciplined bowling and steady batting ensured full control of the match. Afghanistan A will look to strengthen their batting as they aim to qualify for the knockout stage.