Auqib Nabi Dar Sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 8.40 Crore After Intense Bidding War at IPL 2026 Mini Auction

IPL Auction 2026: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dhar earned a major breakthrough at the IPL 2026 mini auction on Tuesday as Delhi Capitals signed him for Rs 8.40 crore in Abu Dhabi. The 29 year old had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh and became one of the biggest surprises of the day.

Delhi Capitals placed the first bid for Auqib Nabi Dhar and were initially challenged by Rajasthan Royals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru later joined the bidding before pulling out. The final contest was between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad with DC eventually securing the right arm pacer.

Auqib Nabi Dhar has been in strong form in domestic cricket this year. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy he took 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.41. His performances included figures of four for 16 against Bihar.

He also impressed in the Ranji Trophy where he picked up 29 wickets in nine innings. His season featured three five wicket hauls and a memorable seven for 24 against Rajasthan which helped Jammu and Kashmir reach the knockout stage. In the previous Ranji season he claimed 44 wickets at an average of 13.93.

Auqib Nabi Dhar made his first class debut in 2020 against Jharkhand in Ranchi. He has played 36 first class matches and taken 125 wickets. He has also scored 870 runs with the bat in red ball cricket with a highest score of 55.

The pacer has featured in 29 List A matches and 34 T20 games and has taken a combined 85 wickets. Earlier this month he starred against Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by scoring 32 runs and taking three wickets.

Hailing from Baramulla Auqib Nabi Dhar becomes the third pacer from Jammu and Kashmir to feature in the IPL after Umran Malik and Yudhvir Singh Charak.