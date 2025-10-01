AUS-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s Century Powers Australia to 326 Against New Zealand (VIDEO)

Australia Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Ashleigh Gardner scored 115 to guide Australia to 326 in 49.3 overs against New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The seven-time champions recovered from a shaky 128 for five after losing Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland cheaply. Gardner struck 115 off 83 balls with 16 fours and a six, guiding Australia to a strong total.

Phoebe Litchfield scored 45 and Ellyse Perry made 33, while Kim Garth contributed 38 runs. For New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr took three wickets each. Amelia Kerr and Bree Illing grabbed two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bat. Seasoned pacer Megan Schutt was left out of the playing XI.

Australia Vs New Zealand ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match 2 Playing XI

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

Australia Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Australia 326 all out in 49.3 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 45, Ellyse Perry 33, Ashleigh Gardner 115, Kim Garth 38; Amelia Kerr 2/54, Jess Kerr 3/59, Lea Tahuhu 3/42).