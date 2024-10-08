AUS-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Defeats New Zealand by 60 Runs, Maintains Top Spot in Group A

Defending champions Australia continued their winning streak, defeating New Zealand by 60 runs in a thrilling match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. This victory solidified Australia's position at the top of Group A in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Megan Schutt was the star of the show for Australia, claiming 3/3 in 4 overs and earning the Player of the Match award. Her outstanding performance helped Australia restrict New Zealand to 88 runs in their chase of 149.

Australia's Alyssa Healy reached a significant milestone, becoming the eighth batter to score 3,000 T20I runs. Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry also contributed valuable innings to Australia's total of 148/6.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr impressed with her bowling, taking 4/26, but it wasn't enough to prevent her team's defeat.

With this victory, Australia strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout stages and defending their title. India, on the other hand, face a challenging path ahead, needing to win their remaining matches to improve their net run rate and secure a place in the semifinals.