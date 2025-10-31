Australia Beat India by 4 Wickets in 2nd T20I at MCG, Take 1-0 Lead in Series (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia outplayed India to claim a convincing four-wicket win in the second T20 International at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The hosts chased down the 126-run target in 13.2 overs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Captain Mitchell Marsh led from the front with a blistering 46 off 26 balls that included two fours and four sixes. His aggressive start ensured there was little pressure on Australia’s middle order. Travis Head supported him well, hitting 28 runs from 15 balls before being dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chakaravarthy later sent back Tim David for just one, but the result was never in doubt. Josh Inglis made 20, and Mitchell Owen added 14 to finish the job for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets near the end, but India had too few runs to defend.

Earlier, opener Abhishek Sharma produced a fighting 68 off 37 balls as India were bowled out for only 125. His innings, filled with eight boundaries and two sixes, stood out in an otherwise disappointing batting effort.

Abhishek reached his fifty in 23 balls and looked in fine touch, playing confidently on both sides of the wicket. He found brief support from Harshit Rana, who scored 35 off 33 balls, and together they added 56 runs for the seventh wicket.

The rest of India’s batting faltered against a disciplined Australian attack. Nine players failed to reach double figures as Josh Hazlewood led the way with 3 for 13. He delivered 15 dot balls in his four overs, putting India under constant pressure.

Despite Abhishek’s late effort, which included a six and a four off Xavier Bartlett, India’s innings ended with eight balls left. With such a low total, the bowlers had little to defend as Marsh and company powered Australia to an easy win.