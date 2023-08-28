Australia's Glenn Maxwell aggravates injury month before World Cup 2023

Durban [South Africa], August 28 : Australia's star allrounder Glenn Maxwell is in a race against time as he continues to battle with a fresh injury with the ICC ODI World Cup just a month away.

Maxwell ended up hurting his ankle during a training session in Durban while training for Australia's T20I series against South Africa on Wednesday and he will now fly home to be alongside his wife as they await the birth of their first child according to the ICC.

Maxwell is expected to recover from his ankle injury in due time, but, national selector Tony Dodemaide has made it clear that no risks would be taken with the 34-year-old given his injury history that includes the freak leg injury he picked up at a friend’s party late last year.

Yet, Dodemaide remains confident that Maxwell will be ready for Australia's ODI series against India next month.

"We will monitor Glenn's recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup," Dodemaide said as quoted by ICC.

Maxwell a quality all rounder has played 128 ODIs and scored 3490 runs at an average of 33.88 and a strike rate of 124.82. He has also taken 60 wickets with an economy rate of 5.56.

Maxwell's injury has opened the door of return for Matthew Wade who has earned a call back in the T20I squad for the series against South Africa and could provide another wicket-keeping option alongside Josh Inglis.

Maxwell is not the only absentee from Australia's T20I squad, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and David Warner are on the sidelines as well.

Australia T20 squad to face South Africa: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

