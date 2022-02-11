Australia's Women's National Cricket League to resume from Feb 22, final on March 25

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed the remaining schedule of the 2021-22 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season.

A full 29-match season will be completed under the revised schedule, with each team playing eight matches before the final. The final will be played on Friday, March 25.

"CA is delighted to confirm the remainder of the WNCL season and a complete 29-game schedule," Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling said in a statement.

"The consolidated schedule attempts to minimise the time each team will spend away from home, but we acknowledge there are still significant sacrifices from players, staff and match officials."Cricket NSW and Cricket ACT will host a substantial number of neutral matches and we especially thank their staff, and all the other hosts, for their efforts to allow the season to be completed," he added.

The remaining 24 matches are scheduled to be played at venues across the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

Women's National Cricket League fixtures:Feb 22: New South Wales v Australian Capital Territory, North Sydney Oval (D/N)Feb 25: Victoria v Australian Capital Territory, Junction Oval, MelbourneFeb 27: South Australia v Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval, AdelaideMar 1: South Australia v Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval, AdelaideMar 2: Victoria v Tasmania, Junction Oval, MelbourneMar 6: Queensland v South Australia, North Sydney OvalMar 6: Tasmania v Western Australia, Pratten Park, SydneyMar 8: Victoria v Western Australia, Waverley Oval, SydneyMar 8: New South Wales v South Australia, Hurstville Oval, SydneyMar 9: Tasmania v Australian Capital Territory, Rosedale Oval, SydneyMar 10: Victoria v Queensland, Rosedale Oval, SydneyMar 11: Tasmania v South Australia, Hurstville Oval, SydneyMar 11: New South Wales v Western Australia, North Sydney OvalMar 13: Australian Capital Territory v Queensland, EPC Solar Park, CanberraMar 14: New South Wales v Tasmania, North Sydney Oval (D/N)Mar 15: Australian Capital Territory v South Australia, EPC Solar Park, CanberraMar 15: Queensland v Western Australia, Chisholm Oval, CanberraMar 17: Victoria v Tasmania, Shepley Oval, DandenongMar 18: Australian Capital Territory v South Australia, EPC Solar Park, CanberraMar 18: Queensland v Western Australia, Chisholm Oval, CanberraMar 20: Australian Capital Territory v Western Australia, EPC Solar Park, CanberraMar 21: Victoria v South Australia, Junction Oval, MelbourneMar 22: New South Wales v Queensland, Hurstville Oval, Sydney

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor