"At the age of 9, told my mum and dad that I want to play for Australia," says Brett Lee

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Former Australian cricketing legend Brett Lee in a recent interview revealed that at the age of nine, he told his mum and dad that he wants to play for Australia. Since childhood, the fast bowler had razor-sharp vision which aided him to become one of the greatest pace bowlers.

During his international career, Lee was recognised as one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

During his time representing Australia, Lee won multiple ICC titles with the team: the 2003 Cricket World Cup, the 2007 Cricket World Cup, the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, and the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy.

In a recent interview on Home of Heroes on Jio Cinema, Brett Lee said, "At the age of nine told my mum and dad that I want to play for Australia and I want to wear the baggy green cap and I want to bowl 160 ks. So, whatever I did that day, moving up until now, I was always destined to achieve that dream and obviously ups and downs along the way. Which I'm sure we'll get to. Yeah, but that was it. That's all I ever wanted - to play for Australia."

When asked about when he realised that he could bowl fast, Brett Lee said, "Probably sixteen. I was playing with the grades, and I was always the quickest in U12s & 14s. I got to sixteen and I went from the South Coast because we were two hours away in the country out of Sydney. So, Mum and Dad had to drive me up two or three times a week to Sydney. Two hours one way, two hours the other and get to the stage where I was out there and I was trying to bowl. But at the age of 16, playing in the Sydney grade, to go from regional grade to Sydney grade against the big boys, that was when I was like, okay this is going to be challenging. But at sixteen, I thought I knew then I would be quick."

When asked about was his bowling action same as in his early days. Brett Lee said, "I used to fall away a lot and that's when I broke my back. I was in a back brace for fourteen weeks because I was at a fast bowlers camp and the great Dennis Lillee was there. And I met Dennis Lillee for the first time and he pulled me aside and said - hey you got good pace, but if you don't change your action, within a year or so, I reckon you're going to have a broken back. And sure enough, sixteen or seventeen - I broke my back. So, I got his number from the ACB, back then it was the Australian Cricket Board or Cricket Australia, as it is known now. I said Mr Lillee, it's Brett Lee here. You were right. I was wrong. I am ready to listen, he said great. We could work on your action. So that's when I modified and changed it."

