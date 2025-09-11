BAN vs HK 2025 LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Between Bangladesh and Hong Kong?

The third match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11, between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. This will be Bengal Tigers' first game of the highly rated Asian cricket tournament as they hope for a positive start after winning a series in the recent past against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. While Hong Kong, China has lost its first game of the tournament against Afghanistan by 94 runs.

A look back at our exciting game with Bangladesh at the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. 🏏🔥



Today, Hong Kong, China takes on Bangladesh in the @asiancricketcouncil Men’s Asia Cup 2025. pic.twitter.com/wy7sQY3xwM — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) September 11, 2025

When and Where to Watch Bangladesh and Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 Live Streaming?

Match: Bangladesh and Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025, Match 3

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: September 11, 2025

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Live Streaming of BAN vs HK in India

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, Sony Sports Ten 5.

Hong Kong skipper shared his thoughts ahead of Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match saying that the team eager to reach to the second round of the Asia Cup 2025. He said their team is confident, considering their past win against the Bangladeshis. He said his young team is ready to take on challenges, but the focus is on adapting, improving and making every game count.

Countries-Wise TV Channels to Watch Asia Cup 2025:

Bangladesh:

TV: T-Sports & Nagorik TV

Digital: Toffee

India:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Digital: Sony LIV

Pakistan:

TV: PTV

Digital: Tamasha & Myco

Sri Lanka:

TV: Ten Cricket, Maharaja (TV 1)

Digital: http://sirasatv.lk

Afghanistan:

TV: Moby (Lemar TV)

Digital: Sony LIV

Nepal:

TV: Sony Sports Network

UAE:

TV: Evision (Criclife Max)

Digital: Evision (Starzplay)

Oman:

TV: Evision (Criclife Max)

Digital: Evision (Starzplay)

Australia:

TV: Fox

Digital: Fox

UK:

TV: TNT

Digital: TNT

New Zealand:

Digital: Sony LIV

North America:

Digital: Willow

Hong Kong:

TV: PCCW

Digital: NOW TV

Malaysia:

TV: Astro

Digital: Astro

Singapore:

TV: Singtel

Digital: Singtel

South East Asia (Rest):

Digital: Cricbuzz, Yupp TV

Thailand:

Digital: Cricbuzz, Yupp TV

Kuwait:

TV: Evision (Criclife Max)

Digital: Evision (Starzplay)

Qatar:

TV: Evision (Criclife Max)

Digital: Evision (Starzplay)

Saudi Arabia:

TV: Evision (Criclife Max)

Digital: Evision (Starzplay)

Sub-Saharan Africa:

Digital: Sony LIV

Caribbean:

Digital: Sony LIV

Continental Europe:

Digital: Yupp TV

Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan.