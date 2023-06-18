Bangladesh register a massive record win against Afghanistan in One-Off Test match

Mirpur [Bangladesh], June 18 : Bangladesh triumphed over Afghanistan on the fourth day of the One-Off Test match played between them on Saturday. Bangaldesh won the match by 546 runs.

England has the biggest margin (by runs) in a victory. They won against Australia in 1928 by 675 runs. At second is Australia, who registered a 562-run win against England in 1934. Now Bangladesh enter the club of elites as they won the match by 546 runs.

After the match in the post-match interview, Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said, The thing was we played after a long break in Tests. We will learn more as much as we play in Test cricket, as per ICC.

When asked about his injury he said, "I am feeling good. Just had a scan and it is clear."

Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed his feeling after the match as he said, "It didn't go our way from the start of the match. We had some positives."

On the fourth day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at Mirpur on Saturday, Bangladesh secured a 546-run win against their Asian rivals, creating a record in the process that would most likely stay untouched for years.

This 546-run win was the third-biggest by the margin of runs for a Test nation, and the biggest win by the margin of runs in this century. This is also the biggest win in such a manner for an Asian side.

Bangladesh did not put a foot wrong after being asked to bat first at Mirpur on day one of the Test by Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. A big century from Najmul Hossain Shanto (146) and half-century Mahmudul Hasan Joy (76) led their charge in the first innings, as the Tigers posted 382 in their first innings.

In response, Afghanistan could muster merely 146, with Afsar Zazai's 36 being the highest score. Bangladesh pacers Ebadot Hossain (4/47) and Shoriful Islam (2/28) took crucial top-order wickets. They trailed in the match by 236 runs at that point.

Bangladesh's aggressive batting in their second dig furthered the advantage of the 236-run lead. Shanto (124), Mominul Haque (121 unbeaten), Zakir Hasan (71) and Litton Das (66 unbeaten) helped their team declare at 425/4 in merely 80 overs. With this, they set their opponents a mammoth target of 662 runs.

Afghanistan was even worse in their second effort with the bat and was bowled out for merely 115. Bangladesh's charge was led by their pacers, Taskin Ahmed (4/37) and Islam (3/28). Rahmat Shah (30) was the only batter who could cross the 20-run mark. Karim Janat (18) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (13) were the two other batters who touched double digits.

Shanto earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his twin centuries.

