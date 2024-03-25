Disha Patani Celebrates Holi With Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff (Watch Video)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Actor Disha Patani, on Monday, shared a funfilled video of celebrating Holi with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The 'Yodha' actor dropped a clip on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying the festival of colours with Akshay and Tiger. Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy holi."As soon as she posted the video, fans bombarded the comment section with sweet wishes.

A user wrote, "Happy holi guys."Another netizen commented, "Awwwww disha and tiger after so long." Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha is basking in the success of 'Yodha', starring Sidharth Malhotra. Disha also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in her pipeline. The film is also headlined by stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has a global release date of January 12, 2024. The film will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

On the other hand, Akshay and Tiger are gearing up for their upcoming release "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

