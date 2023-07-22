Bangladesh tie ODI series with India after dramatic last-over finish

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 22 : Marufa Akter's final-over heroics helped hosts Bangladesh tie the third-match of the ongoing ODI series against India on Saturday. With both the teams sharing the spoils after a pulsating series decider at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the series ended on level terms.

With the series locked a one win apiece, both teams went into the decider in the hope of bagging the series.

However, even after 100 overs of attritional and enthralling cricket, the two teams couldn't be separated. Still needing 35 to win the decider and 34 to tie off 8 overs, India lost 6 wickets to be all out for 225.

Chasing a modest target of 226, Smriti Mandhana provided the visitors with an explosive start after Shafali Verma fell early yet again.

A swashbuckling opener, Shafali chipped a shot right into the hands of seamer Marufa Akter for 4(3).

Yastika Bhatia stepped onto the crease at the fall of Shafali's wicket and failed to survive under overcast conditions. Off-break bowler Sultana Khatun trapped Yastika in front of the stumps and the umpire raised the dreaded finger following a loud appeal by the hosts.

The India batter was visibly unhappy with the umpire's decision as she tried to flick the ball deep into the crease but missed a slider. Though the impact was in line with the off stump, there were no replays to say conclusively if the ball was going over the stumps after pitching.

Yastika departed at the score of 5(7).

After Bangladesh made serious inroads into the Indian top and middle order, Harleen came in to join hands with the left-handed Mandhana to keep India's innings from falling apart.

Both batters kept the scoreboard ticking while ensuring India didn't fall behind the required run rate. Mandhana completed her half-century in the 25th over with a single.

Before both batters went on to raise their 100-run stand. However, India suffered a blow after Harleen received a blow to her back following a throw from the inside circle.

Two overs later both batters raised the 100-run partnership.

But Mandhana (59) fell to Fahima Khatun, bringing an end to what was threatening to be a match-winning stand for the visitors.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came in at the fall of Mandhana's wicket but failed, for once, as she trudged back to the dugout for 14 (21).

Rain intervened thereafter to put a break on the game. Before the weather gods intervened, India were cruising the chase with Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues at the crease and playing their natural game.

However, post the resumption of play, the momentum appeared to have shifted as both set batters struggled to turn the strike or find boundaries.

In the twitchiness in the Indian pair, Bangladesh sensed an opportunity to strike. As Harleen went for a sweep towards deep mid-wicket, Lata Mondal dived forward but the ball popped out of her hands

However, the hosts were rewarded as Fahima Khatun's brilliance in the field took Harleen by surprise and found her short of the crease at the striker's end. India lost their set batter and the entire course of the game shifted thereafter.

Harleen departed for a well-made of 77 off 108 balls.

Amanjot Kaur was next to follow, with Rabeya Khan trapping her right in front of the stumps as the batter tried to play a sweep. In the next over, India lost two wickets to add to their miseries.

Nahida Akter struck twice to dismiss Sneh Rana and Devika Vaidya, with India now needing 9 off 12 balls with the last pair standing.

Meghna struck a four to take India a step closer to victory but she couldn't take the visitors over the line, as Marufa Akter claimed the final wicket, sparking jubilant scenes in the Bangladesh dugout. The series ended tied at 1-1.

Earlier, Fargana Hoque scored an unbeaten 107, becoming the first batter from Bangladesh to score a century in women's ODIs. Hoque also stitched a 93-run opening stand with Shamima Sultana.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a flying start as openers Sultana and Hoque smashed Indian bowlers to all corners of the ground. The opening pair were decisive in their approach and made the Indian bowlers toil.

Sultana brought up her fifty in the 26th over while Hoque continued to pile up runs, keeping the momentum going for their team. The opening wicket partnership of 93 runs was broken as Sneh Rana dismissed Shamima Sultana for 52.

The new pair of Nigar and Hoque rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Indian bowlers to settle down while cashing in on the loose balls.

Hoque was the aggressor, finding the fence at regular intervals. Hoque displayed remarkable resilience and determination as she brought up her half-century in the 32nd over of the game.

Nigar Sultana's stay at the crease ended after as she was dismissed by Sneh Rana for 24 runs in the 41st over of the game.

Maintaining an aggressive approach, Hoque finished unbeaten and took her team to a fighting 225/4.

Brief score: Bangladesh 225/4 (Fargana Hoque 107*, Shamima Sultana 52; Sneh Rana 2-45) vs India 225 (Harleen Deol 77, Smriti Mandhana 59; Nahida Akter 3-37).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor