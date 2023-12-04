Bavuma, rested for white ball series of India series, Aiden Markram to lead

South Africa on Monday, December 4 announced their Test, ODi and T20I squads for the upcoming series against India. Captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have been rested from ODIs and T20Is and the duo returns for the Test series, starting December 26.The uncapped trio of Mihlali Mpongwana, David Bedingham and Nandre Burger have earned their first ever national call-ups. Pacer Burger has been named in all three squads, while batter Bedingham has made it to the Test squad. All-rounder Mpongwana, who put up a terrific all-round show in the final of a Division 1 tournament in October, is part of the ODI squad.In addition, wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne has been recalled to the ODI and Test squads, having last featured earlier this year in a Test against Australia.

Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are notable omissions from the white-ball series, as the pair aim to focus on the high-priority Test assignment against India which kicks off on December 26, in addition to recovering from the recently-concluded, strenuous World Cup campaign. Furthermore, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will miss the 3rd T20I and ODI series and join Bavuma and Rabada in a round of first-class matches in preparation for the Test series. T20I captain Aiden Markram will captain the ODI side in Bavuma's absence.Fast bowler Lizaad Williams suffered a groin strain in a first-class match last weekend against Province. He will undergo further medical assessments to determine the extent of the injury. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje (lower back stress fracture) and Wayne Parnell (left shoulder) were not considered for selection on account of rehabilitation for their injuries.



T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams

ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

