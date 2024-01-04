South Africa vs India: Markram stands tall as Proteas go 7 down

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Keshav Maharaj for 3 and completed his five-wicket haul. It was his ninth fifer in Test cricket. For the proteas batsman Aiden Markaram is standing rock solid with 100 not out.Aiden Markram was dropped by KL Rahul for 73.The wickets are indeed falling at the other end but Aiden Markram has showcased his best game this innings.

Batting first, South Africa suffered an epic collapse with Mohammed Siraj running riot to finish with a six-wicket haul in just nine overs. The hosts crumbled to Siraj’s hostility and were bowled out for a mere 55 in 23.2 overs.Only two South Africa batters recorded scores in double-digits with 15 being the highest. reply, India suffered a batting collapse, losing their last six wickets for zero runs in 11 balls.However, India did take a vital 98 run lead.