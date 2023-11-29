Virat Kohli to take a break from white ball cricket - Reports

Team India is all set to embark on a period of transition, as is customary following the ODI World Cup. Also with the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024 and only eight more T20I games remaining for the Indian side, uncertainty remains on Virat Kohli's future in white-ball cricket. According to a Indian Express report, Virat Kohli is set to miss out on white-ball cricket during India’s tour of South Africa. The tour against South Africa begins on December 10, starting with the three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. The tour will also end with a two-match Test series, which is part of the WTC cycle which Kohli will be a part of. A BCCI source was quoted by the Indian Express,” He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next.”

Since India’s exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England, Kohli has not participated in any T20games. Virat Kohli had a stellar campaign in the World Cup 2023 where the batter had shattered various records including scoring his 50th ODI century and scoring the most runs by a batter in a single World Cup campaign. Kohli finished off the tournament with 765 runs. India is currently up against Australia as part of the five-match T20I series. 2-1 up, India will look to seal the series despite the loss as they travel to Raipur for the fourth T20I on Friday. On the other hand, in Rohit’s absence, all-rounder Hardik Pandya assumed leadership, steering the team with competence. Currently, Team India are taking on Australia in the T20I leg where Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side with Hardik being injured and other senior stars have been rested.