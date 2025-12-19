BBL 2025: Brisbane Heat Chase 258 vs Perth Scorchers, Third-Highest T20 Chase Ever (VIDEO)

Brisbane chased down a target of 258 runs which is the highest successful chase in BBL history and the third highest in T20 cricket. The team reached the target in 20 overs to seal a memorable win. Opener Jack Wildermuth led the chase and stayed unbeaten on 110 from 54 balls. He hit the winning runs to finish the match. Matt Renshaw also played a key role and scored 102 from 51 balls to keep Brisbane in the hunt throughout the innings.

Earlier Perth Scorchers posted a huge total of 257 for six. Finn Allen and Cooper Connolly scored quick half centuries and powered the innings. Their efforts looked enough to secure a win before Brisbane produced a stunning reply.

Brisbane Heat broke the previous BBL record of a 230 run chase set by Adelaide Strikers against Hobart Hurricanes in 2023. It was also Brisbane’s first successful chase of more than 200 runs in the tournament. The team’s earlier best chase was 187.

The chase now stands behind only two higher run chases in T20 cricket history. Punjab Kings chased 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in 2024. South Africa chased 259 against West Indies in a T20 international in 2023.

Brisbane Heat’s win will be remembered as one of the greatest matches in Big Bash League history.