BCCI sacks Chetan Sharma-led national selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

After Team India's exit in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022, the entire selection committee led by Chetan Sharma has been sacked by the BCCI. The Men in Blue had lost to England by 10 wickets and thus exited the competition. BCCI took to Twitter to invite applications for the position of national selectors. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men). Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered," said BCCI in a statement.

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee. Applications should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022," the statement added. The final date for application to the posts was mentioned as November 28. All the applicants must have retired from the game at least five years ago.