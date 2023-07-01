Ajit Agarkar applies for vacant position in India men's selection committee

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar has applied for a position in India's senior men's selection committee, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The BCCI advertised on June 22 inviting applications for vacant spot in the Men's Selection Committee.

The vacancy has not been filled since the last chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma resigned.

Agarkar applied a day before the deadline on Thursday. The 45-year-old will be a leading contender for the post of chairman of selectors. Agarkar has played 26 Tests and 191 ODIs for India.

If Agarkar is chosen, the panel would have two selectors from West Zone, with Salil Ankola being the other one from this zone. The other three selectors are Shiv Sunder Das, S Sharath, and Subroto Banerjee.

Agarkar was part of the Delhi Capitals' coaching staff in the IPL. However, on Thursday DC announced on their Twitter handle that Agarkar and Shane Watson have parted ways with them.

Agarkar has also served as a chairman of selectors for Mumbai in domestic cricket from 2017 to 2019, when the entire panel abruptly stepped down, the report said.

