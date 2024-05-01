Former Congress Delhi MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh Resign From Primary Membership of Party

Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh tendered their resignations from the party's primary membership on Wednesday, May 1, citing alleged scams and corruption within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In their resignation letter, Basoya and Singh expressed deep dissatisfaction with the continued alliance between the Congress and AAP.

The letter stated, "Our continued alliance with AAP is extremely humiliating, given that AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past seven years."

Resignation Letters of Delhi Congress MLAs

Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh resign from the primary membership of the party pic.twitter.com/FaBoBXmAjm — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

The resignation letter further stated that the top three AAP leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, and Manish Sisodia, are currently in judicial custody. Earlier, Arvinder Singh Lovely had resigned from the post of state president.

In separate letters addressed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, the two leaders have primarily blamed the Congress-AAP alliance for their decision to quit the parties.

Neeraj Basoya, former MLA and party Observer for the West Delhi Parliamentary Seat, expressed his grievances regarding the party's alliance with AAP in Delhi. He stated, "I am addressing this communication to you, aggrieved by the alliance of the party with the AAP in Delhi. I humbly submit that the said alliance is bringing great disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis. As a self-respecting party leader, I cannot be associated with the party anymore."

In the letter dated May 1, Basoya tendered his resignation from all Party Posts and the primary membership of the Party. He expressed gratitude to Smt. Sonia Gandhi for providing him with opportunities over the last 30 years.

Naseeb Singh, former MLA and party observer for North West Delhi, expressed his anguish over the appointment of Davinder Yadav as the Delhi Congress chief.

In his letter, Singh stated, "Davinder Yadav has, up till now, run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Kejriwal's false agenda. Today, in Delhi, he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its CM Arvind Kejriwal." These resignations follow veteran Congress leader Arvind Singh Lovely's resignation as Delhi unit chief due to strong differences with the Central leadership.