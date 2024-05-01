Delhi Public School in Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat; Police and Bomb Disposal Squad on Scene

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 07:51 AM

Delhi Police is responding to a bomb threat received at Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Wednesday morning, May ...

Delhi Police is responding to a bomb threat received at Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Wednesday morning, May 1. According to the police, a call was made reporting a bomb placed within the school premises.

The threat was received through a phone call, said sources. The fire department was informed about the threat at 6 am on Wednesday morning.

Following the threat, Delhi Police officials, including the Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders, reached the school and began a thorough search of the campus.

No information has been released regarding the evacuation of students and staff at this time. This story is developing and further details are awaited.

