Delhi Public School in Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat; Police and Bomb Disposal Squad on Scene
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 07:51 AM2024-05-01T07:51:13+5:302024-05-01T07:51:16+5:30
Delhi Police is responding to a bomb threat received at Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Wednesday morning, May 1. According to the police, a call was made reporting a bomb placed within the school premises.
The threat was received through a phone call, said sources. The fire department was informed about the threat at 6 am on Wednesday morning.
Following the threat, Delhi Police officials, including the Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders, reached the school and began a thorough search of the campus.
Delhi | Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024
No information has been released regarding the evacuation of students and staff at this time. This story is developing and further details are awaited.