Bomb Threat in Delhi: Three Schools Evacuated in National Capital Amid Threats

Three schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, May 1, said Delhi Police officials. Police are on the site and conducting search and rescue operations.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, Delhi Public School at Dwarka and Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri received bomb threats. The school premises were evacuated immediately after local police were informed.

Delhi Police Personnel Present at Sanskriti School

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Sanskriti School which received an email this morning regarding a bomb threat. Delhi Police personnel present at the school. Further details awaited.



According to Delhi Police, several schools have received emails regarding the bomb threat today.… https://t.co/MOjcDD6ocDpic.twitter.com/PJiXSXqTu5 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Latest Threat at Sanskriti School

Delhi Public School, Noida has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure, we are sending the students back home immediately: Principal's Office — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Also Read | Delhi Public School in Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat; Police and Bomb Disposal Squad on Scene.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the schools and a search operation is underway.

Visuals From Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar:

#WATCH | Visuals from Mother Mary's School, Mayur Vihar which received an email this morning regarding a bomb threat. The school is being evacuated and a thorough checking of the school premises is being done. Dog squad and Delhi Police have reached the spot. https://t.co/JymGzBQa4spic.twitter.com/hI6tygA9Lw — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday till now the mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern. The date line is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present, an investigation is being done, said Delhi Police.