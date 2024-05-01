Bomb Threat in Delhi: Three Schools Evacuated in National Capital Amid Threats

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 08:54 AM2024-05-01T08:54:44+5:302024-05-01T09:06:37+5:30

Three schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, May 1, said Delhi Police officials. ...

Bomb Threat in Delhi: Three Schools Evacuated in National Capital Amid Threats

Three schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, May 1, said Delhi Police officials. Police are on the site and conducting search and rescue operations.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, Delhi Public School at Dwarka and Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri received bomb threats. The school premises were evacuated immediately after local police were informed.

Delhi Police Personnel Present at Sanskriti School

Latest Threat at Sanskriti School

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the schools and a search operation is underway.

Visuals From Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar:

During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday till now the mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern. The date line is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present, an investigation is being done, said Delhi Police.

