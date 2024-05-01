Bomb Threat in Delhi: Mother Mary's School Evacuated in Mayur Vihar After Threatening Email

Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar was evacuated on Wednesday morning, May 1, following a bomb threat received via email. According to the Delhi Police, the email was received early on Wednesday, prompting immediate contact between the police and the school administration.

Bomb Threat in Delhi School

An email was received this morning at Mother Mary's School, East Delhi Mayur Vihar regarding a bomb threat. The school is being evacuated and a thorough checking of the school premises is being done: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

As soon as the threat was received, school management initiated a full evacuation of the school building. A thorough search of the school premises is currently underway. Bomb disposal squad is on-site and conducting search of the building.