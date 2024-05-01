Bomb Threats to Several Schools in Delhi Found to Be Hoax; Police Says 'No Need to Panic'

Several schools across Delhi received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday morning, May 1 after which students were evacuated. Bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of Delhi Fire Service has been rushed to schools, but no suspicious object or explosive materials found on the premisses of schools after thoroughly search.

"We have checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic," said DCP Central Devesh Kumar Mahla on bomb threat to several schools in National Capital.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi issued a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding bomb threats, asking Delhities not to 'panic' as she stated that they are in constant touch with police and school officials.

"Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed," Atishi wrote on X.

Delhi Minister Atishi on Bomb Threats

Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools.



We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 1, 2024

Also Read | Bomb Threat in Delhi: Mother Mary's School Evacuated in Mayur Vihar After Threatening Email.

#WATCH | Delhi: On bomb threat to several schools, DCP Central, Devesh Kumar Mahla says, "We've checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic." pic.twitter.com/Nm3e9rVcff — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta said, "After receiving the information, our teams reached the spot and the students have been sent back to their homes. Checking is being done with the help of the bomb squad. We appeal to everyone that there is no need to panic."

Till now, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has received more than 60 calls regarding bomb threats in schools, said DFS in a statement.

No Need to Panic, Says Delhi Police

#WATCH | On bomb threat to several schools, DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta says, "After receiving the information, our teams reached the spot and the students have been sent back to their homes. Checking is being done with the help of the bomb squad. We appeal to everyone that… pic.twitter.com/S1yLZNTSPy — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

According to a Delhi Fire official around nine schools have received bomb threats, including Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri and Delhi Public School in Noida. "In the initial investigation, since yesterday, many schools across Delhi have received emails. A same pattern was followed to send threat mails. Dateline is not mentioned... BCC is mentioned in the e-mail and hence it is clear that one email has been sent to many places," the police said.

"Many schools have received bomb threats. We are investigating all the threats and further probe into the matter is underway," the police added.

All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being followed, authorities said.

One of the schools informed parents regarding the threat by mail and precautionary measures that has been taken by the school to handle the situation in a smooth manner.

Also Read | Delhi Public School in Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat; Police and Bomb Disposal Squad on Scene.

"An email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. Parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time," the communiation to the parents read.

"We got a message from the school that due to unavoidable situation, the school will remain closed today. We were not aware of the situation but later we got to know that there was a bomb threat to the school. Recently, some schools received a bomb threat email but it turned out to be a hoax," Praveen, a parent of a school going child said.