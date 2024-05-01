Anupamaa Fame Roopa Ganguly Joins BJP in Presence of Vinod Tawde in Delhi (Watch Video)

Famed TV actress Rupali Ganguly, popularly known for her roles in Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, May 1, in the presence of BJP leader Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni.

Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP

#WATCH | Actress Roopa Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/y6hxUKWKfI — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Earlier this year, Ganguly posted a video on her Instagram profile wherein she shared a clip of her fan girl moment of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about !It was the day my dream came true…that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India," she wrote along with the video.

"When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good," said Ganguly after joining the BJP.

#WATCH | Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi



She says, "...When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good...'' pic.twitter.com/x7pT7oq0xB — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Speaking to the media, the star said, "I am so honoured to be here. PM Modi has influenced me a lot. I am a big fan of PM Modi. BJP has been doing great work and therefore i wanted to join the BJP. I am very thankful to the party."