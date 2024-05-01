Delhi Bomb Threats: More Than 60 Delhi-NCR Schools Get Threats, LG VK Saxena Asks Commissioner for Detailed Report

New Delhi, May 1: Around 60 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via mail on Wednesday, officials said according to the Delhi Fire services. Fire Services Director Atul Garg confirmed that more than 60 schools had received the threat call.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's Special Cell has initiated an investigation into the bomb threats sent to several schools but nothing suspicious has been found yet, said police officials. DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "We've checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic." Delhi LG VK Saxena who is inspecting one of the schools that received the threat said that he had sought a detailed probe from the Delhi Police Commissioner.

"Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared." LG VK Saxena said.

Authorities are conducting thorough inspections across all affected schools to ensure the safety of students and stakeholders. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West, Rohit Meena, stated that multiple schools received bomb threat emails around 4:15 a.m., leading to swift action by the police.

Rohit Meena explained that after receiving the threatening email, authorities promptly decided to close the affected schools and send students back home, "We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and decided to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email. Through the initial investigation, it seems that this is a mass email."

DCP Meena urged students and parents to remain calm and assured them that all necessary precautions are being taken.

"We are getting every school checked and are in contact with the school administration," Meena said.

Meanwhile, the principal of Delhi Public School, Noida, Uttar Pradesh Kaamini Bhasin, emphasized that safety is their top priority.

"We received a mail regarding a bomb. We have students so we can't take the risk. We informed the police. The parents have been informed and the students have been sent back to their homes," Kaamini said.

All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back.

"In the initial investigation, many schools across Delhi have received emails. The same pattern was followed to send threat mails. The dateline is not mentioned... BCC is mentioned in the e-mail and hence it is clear that one email has been sent to many places," the police said.

"Many schools have received bomb threats. We are investigating all the threats and further probe into the matter is underway," the police added. One of the schools informed parents regarding the threat by mail and precautionary measures that had been taken by the school to handle the situation smoothly.

"We got a message from the school that due to an unavoidable situation, the school will remain closed today. We were not aware of the situation but later we got to know that there was a bomb threat to the school. Recently, some schools received a bomb threat email but it turned out to be a hoax," Praveen, a parent of a school-going child said.