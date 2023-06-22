BCCI invites applications for one post in Senior Men's Selection Committee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday invited applications for one post in the Senior Men's National Selection Committee.

The Board took to its official Twitter handle to make the announcement.

"NEWS BCCI invites applications for one member of the Men's Selection Committee post. Details," read the post on BCCI's official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1671865783369211905

Detailing the job description, the BCCI said the desired candidate should "select the senior national team for representation in Tests, One Day Internationals, Twenty/20 and any other format".

BCCI specified the job duties and responsibilities as thus:

-Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner.

-Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior National team.

-Attend Team meetings as and when required.

-Travel to watch Domestic and International matches.

-Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis.

-Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

-Appoint Captain for the team in each format.

-Adhere to the rules and regulations of BCCI.

The person applying for the post should have played at least seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. He should have retired from the game atleast five years previously.

"No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men's Selection Committee," the Board added.

The last date for submission of the applications is June 30 by 6 pm.

Earlier, in February, the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) National Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, tendered his resignation, informed the Board's Treasurer Ashish Shelar.

He sent his resignation to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and it was duly accepted.

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are currently part of Senior Men's National Selection Committee. However, the post of chief selector is vacant.

