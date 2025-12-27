Ben Duckett Crosses 3,000 Test Runs During AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test at MCG (VIDEO)

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match: England opener Ben Duckett reached a major career milestone on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The left-handed batter crossed the 3,000-run mark in Test cricket during England’s second innings of the match. Duckett entered the match needing 31 runs to achieve the milestone. After scoring two runs in the first innings, the left-hander reached the landmark in the second innings with a quick scoring effort.

The four was wild, the six was unbelievable but the English crowd couldn't get enough of this defence from Ben Duckett. #Ashespic.twitter.com/S5czIsLgJt — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2025

Playing his 42nd Test, Duckett now has 3,005 runs at an average of 40.06, according to ESPNcricinfo. He has scored six centuries and 16 half-centuries in 78 innings, with a strike rate of 86.44.

Chasing a target of 175, England made a strong start with Duckett adding 51 runs for the opening stand with Zak Crawley. Duckett played the aggressive role before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

Duckett was out for 34, bowled by Starc. He faced 26 balls, struck four fours and one six, and scored at a strike rate of 130.77.

Duckett made his Test debut in October 2016. He was dropped from the side shortly after but returned during England’s 2022 tour of Pakistan and has since cemented his place in the Test team.

In first-class cricket, Duckett has scored 11,544 runs in 165 matches. He averages over 42 and has registered 30 centuries and 54 half-centuries.

Despite the milestone, Duckett has endured a quiet Ashes series so far, managing 133 runs at an average of 16.62.