Ben Sawyer appointed new head coach of NZ Women's team

Ben Sawyer has been appointed New Zealand Women's head coach on a two-year contract, New Zealand Cricket announced on Monday (June 6). He had served as Australian Women's fast bowling coach since 2018 before taking on the role of assistant coach prior to accepting his current role. He also is the head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred and previously was head coach of the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL too.

"I can't wait to get stuck in," Sawyer said. "I see a lot of potential in this White Ferns group and I feel really optimistic about helping to untap that potential, so they can take their cricket to the next level. It's certainly going to be a learning process as I get to know the players and they get to know me, and my cricket philosophies and coaching style."If you get the players making a priority of the processes and concentrating on the preparation and routines that improve and develop performance, then the outcomes tend to look after themselves. That's where consistency of performance comes from, and that's what we're seeking," he added.Sophie Devine, the skipper, welcomed the move to work with Sawyer. The first of his assignments will be the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

