Luke Williams set to take over as RCB head coach in WPL, Ben Sawyer sacked

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are reportedly set to appoint Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and Women's Hundred winner Luke Williams as their new head coach ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.According to ESPNcricinfo, the head coach for the 2023 season, Ben Sawyer, won't return to the franchise in 2024.

A former first-class player for South Australia, Williams has been in charge of Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL for four years. He led the team to the title in the latest 2022-23 edition. In his first (2019-20) and third (2021-22) seasons, the Strikers finished runners-up.He was also the assistant coach at the Women's Hundred franchise Southern Brave when they won their first title in August.

RCB had a season to forget in the WPL, losing their first five matches of the tournament, effectively ruling themselves out of a place in the playoffs. However, they managed to win two of their last three games, finishing just above Gujarat Giants in the points table. Smriti Mandhana, the most expensive buy of the season, costing INR 3.4 crore, had a lukewarm season in which she managed just 149 runs in eight innings.