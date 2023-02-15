WPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore announces coaching staff for women's team

Bengaluru, Feb 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday announced Ben Sawyer as the head coach and former Indian cricketer Malolan Rangarajan as the assistant coach and also chief of scouting of the franchise ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).

Sawyer has been in charge of the New Zealand women's cricket team and was also the assistant coach of Australian women's cricket team. He was the head coach of Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League, guiding them to two titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He has the highest winning percentage among all the women's T20 coaches.

On his new role as the RCB Women's Head Coach, Sawyer said: "It is an exciting opportunity for me to join RCB women's cricket team for an exhilarating campaign like the WPL. RCB has a massive fan following across the globe, built on their success and a bold brand of cricket. The work begins now, and we will try to build on that success for the women's cricket team as well in WPL 2023. I will try to deliver my best to ensure a successful season."

While Mike Hesson will continue to assume the role of Director of Cricket, Malolan Rangarajan, who is the Head of Scouting for RCB, will be part of Ben Sawyer's team as the assistant head coach.

The franchise has also appointed former India women cricketer Vanitha VR as the fielding coach. RX Murali is appointed as the Batting Coach. RCB has also roped in Dr Harini Muralidharan as the team manager alongside her role as a team doctor for both RCB women's and men's teams.

Speaking about the appointments, Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of RCB, said: "We are excited to name Ben (Sawyer) as the Head Coach for RCB Women's team. He has the ability to tap potential in players and take their cricket to the next level. We already have a great team, and I am confident that his leadership will help build a strong nucleus alongside the vast experience that he has of winning titles, 3 World Cups for Australia Women's team and 2 for Sydney Sixers. Also, the experience of setting up the women's franchise from scratch."

The Bangalore-based franchise has acquired a team full of superstars that features the historic first and the most expensive buy at the inaugural WPL Auction, Smriti Mandhana.

Besides Mandhana, the franchise's star-studded line-up include Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium-pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, England's skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

The inaugural edition of the WPL is all set to kick off on March 4. RCB will begin their campaign on March 5 against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium.

