Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in Heated Exchange on Day 2 of AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test (VIDEO)

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer were seen in a heated exchange during the morning session of Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Australia began the day on 326 for 8 and Mitchell Starc quickly shifted momentum. The left hander attacked the England bowlers and struck four boundaries in a short span to reach his fifty. He followed it with another boundary to move to 54 and increase the pressure on the visitors.

Ben Stokes saying to Archer

Mate don't complain about the field placings when you bowl 💩

"Bowl on the stumps" he says and yep and look what happens #ashes25@7Cricket#AUSvsENGpic.twitter.com/RFaoSnH02Z — Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) December 17, 2025

As Australia’s lower order continued to score freely Stokes appeared unhappy and spoke firmly to Archer. The England captain showed clear frustration over the lack of control and the way runs were being conceded. Archer responded immediately by bowling Starc to pick up a key wicket. Stokes reacted by spreading his arms before approaching Archer for a celebration. He held out his hand for a high five but Archer took a moment before responding which underlined the tension on the field. The two eventually acknowledged each other and exchanged a few words before play continued. Stokes was later seen instructing Archer to follow the field setting and focus on execution rather than raising concerns. Archer went on to take the final Australian wicket to wrap up the innings.

Archer ended with figures of 5 for 53 in 20.3 overs which marked his fourth five wicket haul in Test cricket. Australia were dismissed for 371. In England’s reply the visitors found themselves under pressure late in the day. They slipped to 168 for 8 and were in danger of the follow on. Stokes and Archer then came together and produced a vital partnership for the ninth wicket. The pair added 45 runs without loss to steady the innings. Stokes remained unbeaten on 45 while Archer finished on 30 not out. England closed Day 2 on 213 for 8 and were still 158 runs behind Australia.