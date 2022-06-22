Big Bash League introduces draft system to pick overseas players

Australia's premier T20 tournament Big Bash League has introduced a draft system for the upcoming edition to select overseas players. All franchises will have the option of selecting a minimum of two and a maximum of three players. With the nominations already open, the draft might take place in the coming months. A total of four categories have been kept by the management committee to nominate the overseas players. The categories include Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Each category will have a different remuneration amount with the Platinum set as the highest bracket.

Draft order

The Draft Order will be decided via a weighted lottery.

The three teams to miss the Finals in KFC BBL|11 will be entered in the first weighted lottery to determine selections one, two, and three.

The five finalists from last season will then be drawn for selections four to eight.

Draft Rounds

The Draft will consist of four rounds with one pick per Club in each.

Clubs may elect to pass in certain rounds, but each Club must pick a minimum of two and a maximum of three players by the completion of round four.

Round one is for Platinum players only and will follow the draft order drawn via the above method. Round two will follow the same order as round one, after which rounds three and four will follow a snaking order.

Retention Picks

Each club is entitled to one Retention Pick to be used in any round of the Draft.

A player is eligible for retention if they have played a match for that Club the previous season.

Total players and replacements

Each Club’s BBL squad will comprise 18 players, including two or three overseas players from the Draft, and the remainder being domestic players.

After the Draft, Clubs will be able to contract up to five replacement overseas players. A player must have been nominated for the Draft to be an eligible replacement overseas player unless approved by the League.