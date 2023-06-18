Rashid Khan makes comeback to Afghanistan side for three ODIs against Bangladesh

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 18 : Star spinner Rashid Khan has made his return to the side after being rested for the one-off Test against Bangladesh, as Bangladesh hosts Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series from July 5 onwards, reported ESPNCricinfo on Sunday.

However, spinner Noor Ahmed, who had some impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), finds himself out of the squad. He was a part of the team's last 50-over assignment against Sri Lanka.

Izharulhaq Naveed, the legspinner who impressed in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), has also earned a maiden ODI call-up. Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem and Sayed Shirzad are also some new names in the squad and they had visited Sri Lanka as well.

These players share only three ODI appearances between them means that Afghanistan wants to try out more new players ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in India from October-November this year.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also chose 10 players who would make up the reserves for their next ODIs and the World Cup in addition to the team to play Bangladesh.

The reserves include Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Darwish Rasooli.

Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad

Afghanistan backup reserve: Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi.

