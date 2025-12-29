Big Blow for Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026; Tim David Ruled Out of BBL With Hamstring Injury

Australia’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been dealt a setback, with hard-hitting batter Tim David ruled out of the remainder of the Big Bash League due to a hamstring injury. David sustained a Grade 2 strain to his right hamstring while running between the wickets during the Hobart Hurricanes’ four-wicket victory over the Perth Scorchers on Friday. Scans later confirmed the extent of the injury.

“Tim David sustained a grade two right hamstring strain during his recent BBL match. As a result, David has been ruled out for the remainder of the BBL,” the Hurricanes said in a statement issued Sunday. “His rehabilitation timeline has him tracking to be available for selection for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

The 28-year-old is a T20 international specialist, having scored 1,596 runs in 68 matches at a strike rate of 168.88.

Despite the injury concerns, Australia is expected to include experienced fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in its provisional World Cup squad.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Cummins will undergo another scan of his back in four weeks, after which a final decision will be made on his availability for the tournament. "Pat will have a scan, I think in another four weeks, so that'll give us the information then on where he's at for the (T20) World Cup," McDonald said

Cummins has played only one international match since suffering a lumbar stress injury in July. He returned for the third Test in Adelaide, claiming six wickets as Australia retained the Ashes, before being rested for the remainder of the series as a precaution.

Hazlewood, meanwhile, missed the entire Ashes series with hamstring and Achilles injuries but is nearing full fitness. The 34-year-old pacer had impressed during the white-ball series against India prior to his injury.

"Josh is returning to bowl. He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes," McDonald said.