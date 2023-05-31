Brendon McCullum lays out England's plan of attack for upcoming Test series

New Delhi [India], May 31 : England Test cricket head coach Brendon McCullum has asserted that his team will continue to play in the same intense fashion that they have done in the past.

England will face Ireland in a four-day Test match at Lord's from June 1, before the Ashes 2023 series begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

England under McCullum and with Ben Stokes taking up the role of skipper, have won 10 of their past 12 Tests. Thier constant urge to attack, keeping their opponents under pressure and executing the 'Bazball' style of play has been the key reasons for the success that they currently enjoy.

McCullum stressed the fact that his players must continue to go with what has worked so far for them in the Ireland Test and Ashes series that will follow.

"The more that's at stake, the more it's important to keep it simple and relaxed, to do what gives you your greatest chance," McCullum said as quoted by ICC (International Cricket Council).

"At the first sign of trouble, you can't run away from it. Or at the first sign of all the eyeballs in the world watching you, you can't run away from what's been most successful for you."

"That's when you should be at your clearest, keep things as simple as possible and that will be the message right throughout," McCullum added.

As England's batters have gone at a run rate of higher than five an over recently, they have also received a from the bowling group regularly taking 20 wickets to finish the job.

England is looking to strengthen their squad as new faces arrive in their talented roster.

Josh Tongue is set to make his Test debut after being named in England's XI for the four-day Test against Ireland.

He has found his way to the squad as Ollie Robinson (ankle) and James Anderson (groin) remain sidelined to recover in time for the Ashes.

The Three Lions are also destined to miss Jofra Archer for the summer and the fitness of Mark Wood still remains in doubt.

even with the absence of their star players, McCullum still believes the depth in the England setup means his confidence in the side will not dwindle.

"When I first took over this job, people said there wasn't much depth in English cricket and I disagree with that completely. I think there is an immense amount of depth and we've got plenty of good options throughout the squad," McCullum signed off.

