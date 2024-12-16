Brisbane Weather Forecast: Will Rain Disrupt Day 4 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test at The Gabba?

The weather forecast for Day 4 of the Gabba Test on Tuesday, December 17, suggests challenging conditions for players and fans. AccuWeather predicts a mix of clouds and humidity with showers expected in the morning. There is a 100 percent probability of precipitation. Cloud cover will be around 90 percent. Humidity levels will be high at approximately 84 percent.

In the afternoon, Brisbane is expected to remain cloudy and humid. However, the probability of precipitation decreases significantly to 25 percent. The cloud cover will still be substantial at around 86 percent. Humidity is expected to drop slightly to 73 percent.

For the evening, AccuWeather forecasts ‘cloudy, warm and humid’ conditions with showers in some areas. The probability of rain increases to 55 percent. Cloud cover is expected to peak at 96 percent. The evening humidity is anticipated to be around 87 percent.

Rain affected Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test at The Gabba on Monday. Australia resumed their first innings at 405-7 after 101 overs and managed to get to a total of 445 runs in 117.1 overs. In response, India faced difficulties and ended Day 3 at 51-4 after 17 overs.

Australia capitalized on multiple interruptions, taking four crucial Indian wickets. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for just four runs. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were also quickly bowled out with scores of one and three runs. Rishabh Pant added just nine runs before getting out.

At stumps, India’s KL Rahul remained at the crease with 33 runs, while team captain Rohit Sharma ended the day without scoring.