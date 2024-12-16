WTC Final Qualification Scenario EXPLAINED: Can Team India Qualify if IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Gabba Ends in a Washout?

The race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 is becoming more intense as rain continues to impact the third Test between India and Australia at Brisbane. Only 34 overs were bowled on Day 3 with multiple rain breaks throughout the match. Australia managed to score 445 runs before being bowled out. India’s top order struggled and was reduced to 51/4 in 17 overs.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days in Brisbane does not look promising. There is a chance the game could end in a draw. If that happens, the series will remain level with two matches left to play in Melbourne and Sydney.

Impact of a Draw on India’s WTC Chances

A washout in Brisbane could harm India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. If the match ends in a draw, India and Australia will share four points each. This would raise India’s total to 114 points but lower their win percentage to 55.88 percent. Australia would move to 106 points with a win percentage of 58.88 percent. South Africa would remain in the top spot while India stays third.

India must win all their remaining matches to ensure a place in the final. Sharing points in Brisbane would make this task more challenging.

Brisbane Test is Crucial for India

India’s position in the WTC standings requires them to win two matches and draw one to stay in the race. A drawn result in Brisbane would leave the team with little room for error. The next two matches in Melbourne and Sydney would then become must-win games.

India will hope for enough playtime in Brisbane to push for a victory and keep their WTC hopes alive. The weather remains a critical factor as the Test progresses.